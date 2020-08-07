‘Fantastic’ news: Victoria businesses handed $15 billion federal government lifeline
The federal treasurer has announced a $15 billion lifeline to make it easier for Victorian businesses and their staff to qualify for JobKeeper.
And the news has been welcomed with open arms by the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Paul Guerra, Chief Executive of the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said it was “great news”.
“It’s exactly what Victorian businesses needed after a tough week,” he said.
