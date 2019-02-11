Third generation dairy farmer goes viral with emotional farewell video

A third-generation dairy farmer has posted an emotional farewell to her herd on social media.

The video has gone viral.

“This is a video I hoped I would never have to film,” she says.

“At some stage there will be no more family farms in Australia.”

Casey Treloar, from South Australia, told Tom Elliott she posted the video because she wanted the everyday Australian to know what dairy farmers are really dealing with.

“Our story isn’t the only one,” Casey said.

“Family dairy farms are dropping like flies.

“Coles and Woolworths have a lot of power in their hands, if they turned around upped the price of their milk and said we’re going to ensure that goes back through to the farmers, we’ll see a big rush of support.

“But right now they’re sitting on their hands.”

“Most farmers don’t want charity,” Tom said.

“It’s difficult.

“At the same time, it’s no good putting all the local producers out of business.

“There’s a problem here. How do we fix it?”