Farmers Federation ‘very concerned’ by EPA fertiliser proposal

The Victorian Farmers Federation admits it’s stumped by a government proposal to classify fertiliser as “industrial waste” under changes to the state’s environmental protection act.

It would have considerable implications on farm management.

“As farmers, we’re very concerned about that,” Brian Ahmed, president of the VFF, told Neil Mitchell.

“Farmers have been using manure as organic fertiliser for generations and it hasn’t been a problem.

“We find it hard to work out where the issue is.”

Neil Mitchell also spoke with Mr Ahmed about a fresh report that found eating more than three eggs per week increased the risk of cancer and cardiovascular mortality.

