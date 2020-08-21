Farmers’ markets now banned in ‘bewildering’ decision
The state government has been accused of rushing through a “bewildering” decision to ban farmers markets under Stage 4 restrictions.
It comes after several photos emerged at the weekend of busy local markets.
Despite providing essential food, farmers markets are no longer eligible to operate under a rule passed on Thursday night.
Farmer’s Market Director Geoff Rankin told Tom Elliott he was very disappointed and still had not been told why they could no longer operate.
“It’s a good question that nobody can answer except the government,” he said on 3AW Drive.
