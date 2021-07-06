3AW
Farmers react to ‘uneducated’ bid to ban barbed wire fencing

2 hours ago
Article image for Farmers react to ‘uneducated’ bid to ban barbed wire fencing

The Victorian Farmers Federation says a push to ban barbed wire fencing is being made by those who don’t understand why it’s used in the first place.

Nillumbik Shire Council is proposing a ban on barbed wire fencing because of the “significant impact on the welfare” on local wildlife.

Jane Lovell, CEO of the Victorian Farmers Federation, said that view was misinformed.

“We understand there’s a bit of drift between farmers and the community, at times, and this, to me, is one of those issues where perhaps people don’t quite understand why we use barbed wire when we use it,” she said.

Ms Lovell said barbed wire was more effective than electric fencing and it would put the public at risk if banned.

“If you’ve got a frisky bull on one side of the fence, and across the road is a heifer, you don’t want that bull going through that fence, crossing the road and putting the public at risk, trying to get to that heifer,” she said.

Press PLAY below to hear Jane Lovell explain why barbed wire is used

Picture by Getty iStock

