Farming group slams RACV over push to cut speeds on country roads

9 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Victoria’s main farming group is fiercely opposing an RACV push to lower speed limits on country roads.

The RACV is calling for speed limits to be reduced from 100 km/h to 80 km/h on a slew of roads, arguing that it is too expensive and time-consuming to fix them so it’s safe to travel at higher speeds.

President of the Victorian Farmers Federation, Emma Germano, says reducing speed limits doesn’t make country roads safer.

“The danger … of this blanket refusing of speed limits is we end up with all levels of government thinking that they don’t need to fix our regional roads,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“The roads don’t get any safer by making people drive slower on them.”

Ms Germano says regional Victoria has been forgotten, and a cash injection for roads is needed.

“We have seen a disproportionate amount of spending in our urban roads and none out in the regions,” she said.

“We just need some decent spending.”

