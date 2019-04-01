‘Fascinating man, brilliant artist’: Neil Mitchell goes one-on-one with Vincent Fantauzzo

If you’re into art, you will know Vincent Fantauzzo’s name.

If you’re not, your probably won’t.

And that’s what Fantauzzo wants to change.

Not so much because the celebrated artist is hungry for more spotlight (although in this interview he does admit he cares more about what people think than he would like) but because he wants artists, and art, to re-emerge as key part of popular culture.

But it’s not Fantauzzo’s fame that interests Neil Mitchell.

It’s how, through adversity, he kept fronting up and pushing on.

Click PLAY for the full interview with the artist Neil Mitchell described as a ‘fascinating man, brilliant artist’