One person is dead following a house fire in Melbourne’s north.

Emergency services were called to a fire at a property in Oaklands Road, Oaklands Junction, at around 3.30am.

Fire crews brought the blaze under control in around 20 minutes.

A deceased person was found inside the house.

The deceased has not yet been identified.

The cause of the blaze is unknown.

An arson chemist is expected to examine the site this morning.