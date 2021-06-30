3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Fatal smash outside Melbourne Airport

Fatal smash outside Melbourne Airport

9 hours ago
3aw drive
Word On The Street
Article image for Fatal smash outside Melbourne Airport

One person is dead and another has been left fighting for life following a shocking smash outside Melbourne Airport.

A car and truck collided at the corner of Departure Drive shortly before 3pm on Wednesday.

Scotty rang 3AW Drive from the scene to explain what was happening.

Victoria Police has since confirmed the driver of the car, who is yet to be formally identified, sadly died at the scene.

A female passenger sustained life-threatening injuries and has been taken to hospital.

The truck driver was not injured and he is speaking with police.

Press PLAY below to hear Scotty explain what happened

Picture by VicTraffic
3aw drive
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332