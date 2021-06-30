Fatal smash outside Melbourne Airport

One person is dead and another has been left fighting for life following a shocking smash outside Melbourne Airport.

A car and truck collided at the corner of Departure Drive shortly before 3pm on Wednesday.

Scotty rang 3AW Drive from the scene to explain what was happening.

Victoria Police has since confirmed the driver of the car, who is yet to be formally identified, sadly died at the scene.

A female passenger sustained life-threatening injuries and has been taken to hospital.

The truck driver was not injured and he is speaking with police.

