A man has been killed following a crash on the Monash Freeway.

The smash has seen all outbound lanes closed between Heatherton Road and Belgrave-Hallam Road.

Motorists are being encouraged to find another route home, if possible.

3AW Drive was alerted to the tragic scene on Wednesday afternoon.

A car collided with a truck at around 4pm.

It’s the second day in a row the freeway has been closed due to a shocking collision.

Picture: VicTraffic