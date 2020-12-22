Fatal smash shuts Western Highway in both directions for nine hours

A man has died following a collision between a truck and a car overnight.

The vehicles collided on the Western Highway, just south of Drung South Road at about 12.40am.

The driver of the car was seriously injured and was treated by paramedics at the scene, but died while being transported to hospital.

The truck driver was not injured.

The Western Highway was shut in both directions between Horsham and Dadswell Bridge for nine hours.

The highway reopened just before 9am.

Stawell Rd (A8), Horsham – Road Closed, Western Hwy is CLOSED between Horsham and Dadswells Bridge.… https://t.co/OR8JCgcKqo #victraffic — VicTraffic (@VicTraffic) December 22, 2020

