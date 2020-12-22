3AW
Fatal smash shuts Western Highway in both directions for nine hours

4 hours ago
3AW News
A man has died following a collision between a truck and a car overnight.

The vehicles collided on the Western Highway, just south of Drung South Road at about 12.40am.

The driver of the car was seriously injured and was treated by paramedics at the scene, but died while being transported to hospital.

The truck driver was not injured.

The Western Highway was shut in both directions between Horsham and Dadswell Bridge for nine hours.

The highway reopened just before 9am.

