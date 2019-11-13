Truck and van collide in fatal Sunshine West smash

A man has died following a collision in Melbourne’s west.

A truck and van collided on Boundary Road in Sunshine West just after 2pm.

The male driver of the van died at the scene. He has not yet been formally identified.

The male truck driver was not physically injured and is assisting police with their enquiries.

The cause of the collision is yet to be determined.

The accident brings the 2019 road toll to 239, 59 more than at the same time last year.

Three lanes are closed on the M80 Ring Road Altona-bound near the Boundary Road exit.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or with any dash cam footage is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au