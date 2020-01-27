Help find Lachlan’s bench seat! Father calls for return of autistic son’s seat taken from Eltham

A father is calling for help to find a timber bench seat that has disappeared from outside his home in Eltham.

Aaron Hill’s autistic son, Lachlan, sits on the bench to wait for the school bus daily.

But on Saturday night it went missing, and its absence is troubling Lachlan.

“Routine is really important for Lachlan, so this bench just symbolises a part of the morning routine, and he was adversely affected when it was gone,” Mr Hill said.

“It was at the curbside, where my son sits to wait for the bus with myself every morning. It had been sitting down there for a couple of years.

“It’s of no monetary value and I honestly thought no one would ever take it.”

Mr Hill urged whoever took the seat to return it, regardless of the circumstances under which it was taken.

“I was hoping someone may have taken it inadvertently, thinking it might have been curbside waste,” he said.

“I was just hoping that someone might return it, whether they did it unknowingly or knowingly, because it is such an important part of Lachlan’s day.”

If you’ve seen the seat email nmitchell@3aw.com.au or phone (03) 9690 0693.

