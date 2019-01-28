Father claims PSOs wouldn’t go to his 14-yr-old son’s aid as he was attacked by “more than 20” youths

The father of a 14-year-old boy allegedly set upon by a group of young men at a train station in Melbourne’s west says PSOs refused to come to his son’s aid.

First heard on the Rumour File this morning and later confirmed by Neil Mitchell, the teenage boy’s father says his son was robbed and his friend bashed at Wyndham Vale station.

“He’s in shock more than anything,” Anthony Ferrari told Neil.

“He feels ashamed of himself, he feels like he failed because they managed to get everything off him.”

Anthony said his son and a friend had been to the movies and were catching a bus home, and had to change buses at Wyndham Vale station.

“A group of 20-30 Sudanese boys were also on the bus with them,” Anthony said.

“As soon as they got off the immediately surrounded my son and his mate.

“They started bashing my son’s mate.

“The PSO officers got there towards the end of it.

“When I spoke to them on the phone they said, ‘You have to understand there was only two of us and 20 or so of them’.”

Victoria Police say they are investigating the assault and robbery in Wyndham Vale last night, but say the boys approached the PSOs who stayed with the victims and called for back up.

Transit Crime Investigation Unit detectives have taken statements from the victims and are reviewing CCTV footage.

The offender is believed to be African in appearance, aged between 14-16 years old, with a slim build and about 160cm tall.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

