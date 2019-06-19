3AW
Father of brothers accused of bashing top cop now facing his own charges

2 hours ago
The father of two brothers accused of bashing a top cop has been charged over his own tirade against police.

Jared Pihlgren posted a series of posts on social media, calling Assistant Commissioner Chris O’Neill a “maggot” and the force “swine”.

He wrote “You attack mine, god help yours”, adding “cops want war – let’s start gangland killings again”.

Sons Jay and Isaiah Stephens have been charged with an alleged unprovoked attack on Mr O’Neill near Heyington station at Toorak on Saturday.

Their 49-year-old father was in court for their first appearance this week.

The Southbank man now faces his own court battle.

He’s facing charges including using a carriage service to menace, intimidation offences and intentionally recording a proceeding without authority in the Melbourne Magistrates Court this evening.

