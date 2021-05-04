Man killed in pool hall drive-by may have been ‘innocent victim’ in bikie gang feud

A father-of-five who was killed outside a pool hall in Melbourne’s west earlier this year may have been an innocent victim in a feud between rival bikie gangs.

Police are today calling for anyone with information on the shooting outside Ravenhall’s All Star Lounge on February 27 to come forward.

They have today released CCTV footage of a dark grey 2017 Toyota Hilux thought to be involved in the incident.

A group were standing outside when it’s believed a passenger in the Toyota Hilux called out, gaining their attention before firing several shots.

Ikenasio Tuivasa, 33, was killed, and a 24-year-old Endeavour Hills man was seriously injured.

Both occupants in the Toyota were perceived to be Pacific Islander in appearance and the passenger is believed to have spoken Tongan.

Police say they’ve conducted detailed inquiries into Mr Tuivasa’s background, and cannot find any motive for the crime.

The pool hall is frequented by members of the Hells Angels and Comanchero outlaw motorcycle gangs (OMCGs), some of which were at the venue the night before the fatal shooting.

Police believe Mr Tuivasa may have been an innocent victim killed in bikie gang rivalries.

“The type of characters running around in OMCGs are generally not rocket scientists and there are a number of examples over recent years of OMCG groups not doing their homework and killing an unintended innocent victim,” Detective Inspector Tim Day said in a statement.

Anyone with