Father of GWS gun Toby Greene jailed over grand final day attack
The estranged father of GWS gun Toby Greene has been handed a nine month jail sentence for headbutting a police officer at the MCG on grand final day.
Michael Greene, 60, learned his fate in court on Friday.
He’s been in custody since the incident on September 28.
