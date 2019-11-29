3AW
Father of GWS gun Toby Greene jailed over grand final day attack

3 hours ago
The estranged father of GWS gun Toby Greene has been handed a nine month jail sentence for headbutting a police officer at the MCG on grand final day.

Michael Greene, 60, learned his fate in court on Friday.

He’s been in custody since the incident on September 28.

