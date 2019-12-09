White Island volcano: Five people confirmed dead, fears for many Australians

Five people are confirmed dead, with grave fears for another eight, after a volcano erupted off New Zealand’s north island.

Some of those will be Australians.

Officials have confirmed eight people are still unaccounted for after the White Island volcano erupted on Monday.

There’s “no sign of life” on the island.

It’s been confirmed 47 people were on the uninhabited land mass, popular with tourists, when the volcano erupted.

24 of those were Australians.

34 people survived, with 31 of those still receiving treatment in hospital.

New Zealand police will launch a criminal investigation into the matter.

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern says she’s happy to accept any help from Australia.

“To our Australian family especially we will do everything we can to support you, as you have supported us,” she said.

“I have been in regular communication with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison … and will continue to do so.”

A terrible tragedy is unfolding in NZ after the volcano eruption on Whakaari/White Island. Australians have been caught up in this terrible event and we are working to determine their wellbeing. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) December 9, 2019

Emergency crews have struggled to get onto to the island due to the volatile nature of the situation.

Michael Schade managed to get off the island as it was erupting, sharing this incredible video online.

My god, White Island volcano in New Zealand erupted today for first time since 2001. My family and I had gotten off it 20 minutes before, were waiting at our boat about to leave when we saw it. Boat ride home tending to people our boat rescued was indescribable. #whiteisland pic.twitter.com/QJwWi12Tvt — Michael Schade (@sch) December 9, 2019

It’s believed 47 people were on the privately-operated island when the volcano erupted.

About 10,000 people visit each year.