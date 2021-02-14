Fearless woman takes on would-be aggravated burglar in her St Kilda home
A fearless woman has detained a would-be burglar in her home.
The 19-year-old woke to hear movement in her home just before midnight.
She heard her dog growl and went to investigate, only to be confronted by a female intruder.
The victim attempted to call police, but as she did so the woman tried to flee by smashing a window at the front of the house.
That failed, so she made a run for the back door.
The 19-year-old resident grabbed her around the legs and a scuffle ensued.
The burglar freed herself and ran, but was immediately arrested by arriving police.
The 43-year-old Footscray woman is in police custody.
