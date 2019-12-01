Fears Boxing Day sales may suffer after ‘absolute bedlam’ at Black Friday sales

Australian shoppers have embraced the Black Friday sales, with massive crowds flocking to shopping centres at the weekend, but there are fears the Boxing Day sales could take a hit as a result.

The chaos is set to continue today with Cyber Monday sales, giving the economy a much-needed boost.

“This is what Josh Frydenberg, the Treasurer, wanted,” Neil Mitchell said.

“He wanted us to spend to stimulate the economy.”

Dominique Lamb, CEO of the National Retail Association, said the weekend sales were “absolute bedlam”.

“There were so many people there that you couldn’t hear the Christmas carols, and certainly parking was a problem,” she told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

On Friday, VicRoads dispatched traffic management personnel to major shopping centres across the city as customers flocked to the sales, blocking the roads.

But there are fears other major sales events could take a hit as a result of the surging popularity of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

“We definitely know, with certain categories, it is starting to surpass what people are spending on Boxing Day,” Ms Lamb said.

“They tend to be those bigger categories that gift vouchers aren’t issued for.

“I think that certainly we have seen people spending differently.”

