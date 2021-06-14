Victorian Energy Minister plays down concerns downpour could put state’s power supply at risk

There are concerns another heavy downpour could flood a mine that provides power for almost a quarter of the state.

Authorities are on high alert after cracks were discovered in the mine that fuels Yallourn Power Station.

With more flooding possible later this week, the cracks are being closely monitored.

Yallourn, which supplies almost 10 per cent of Australia’s energy, usually operates at more than 1500 megawatts, but currently operating at only 200 megawatts.

Victorian Energy Minister Lily D’Ambrosio warned the problem may take months to fix.

“We know that this has happened before. Back in 2012 … there was a flooding and that meant that at the time it took a long time to get the mine and power station to function again. It was months, frankly,” she told Neil Mitchell.

Ms D’Ambrosio said she can “assure every Victorian” there won’t be power supply problems, even though she doesn’t yet have information from the Australian Energy Market Operator.

LILY D’AMBROSIO: “We will leave it to the experts and that’s why we’ve asked the market operator to give us that three month outlook so that we are clear about our energy security. But I can assure every Victorian right now that for the foreseeable future there won’t be an issue, there won’t be a problem in terms of having sufficient power.” NEIL MITCHELL: “Even though we don’t have that three month outlook yet?” LILY D’AMBROSIO: “No, we don’t.”

Executive general manager of network management at AusNet, Steven Neave, says they’re monitoring the situation.

“We have a transmission tower in the vicinity so we’re inspecting and making sure the tower is okay,” he told Ross and Russel.

Meanwhile, there are still about 17,000 properties on the AusNet network without power.

Line workers from NSW have been called in to assist, with some arriving yesterday and more expected tomorrow.

