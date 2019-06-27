3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Fears for Australian man in North Korea

3 hours ago
3aw drive

The family of an Australian man believed to be held in North Korea are hopeful they can make contact with him soon.

Alek Sigley, 29, studies and works in Pyongyang, but hasn’t posted anything on social media since Tuesday, which is unusual for him.

Foreign Affairs is urgently working to find out if he’s been arrested in the rogue nation.

Professor Andrew O’Neil, a North Korea political expert from Griffith University, told Tom Elliott the nation had become more popular for westerners in recent years.

“But at the end of the day, the regime hasn’t changed,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

3aw drive
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332