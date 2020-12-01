3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Two killed after fire engulfs a townhouse in Melbourne’s west

7 hours ago
3AW News
Article image for Two killed after fire engulfs a townhouse in Melbourne’s west

Image: 9News

A man and a woman have died after a home in Melbourne’s west went up in flames this morning.

The Point Cook townhouse was destroyed by a fierce fire, which began at about 3am.

Neighbours raised the alarm as the two storey unit on Totem Way went up in flames. They reported seeing a woman struggling to breathe.

Fire crews arrived to find the fire spreading to two adjoining units.

The occupants of the neighbouring units were safely evacuated, but two residents from the townhouse sadly died.

The deceased pair have not been formally identified.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and an arson chemist is attending the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332