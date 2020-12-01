Two killed after fire engulfs a townhouse in Melbourne’s west

Image: 9News

A man and a woman have died after a home in Melbourne’s west went up in flames this morning.

The Point Cook townhouse was destroyed by a fierce fire, which began at about 3am.

Neighbours raised the alarm as the two storey unit on Totem Way went up in flames. They reported seeing a woman struggling to breathe.

Fire crews arrived to find the fire spreading to two adjoining units.

The occupants of the neighbouring units were safely evacuated, but two residents from the townhouse sadly died.

The deceased pair have not been formally identified.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and an arson chemist is attending the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.