Solo camper found after four days without contacting family

UPDATE

Bruce Ninnis has contacted his family.

It comes after authorities made a plea for the public’s help to locate the 55-year-old this morning.

The Oakleigh South man left home four days ago for a solo camping trip in the Woods Point area (north of the Baw Baw National Park).

He was supposed to contact his family each day but had not done so since 11.30am on Monday, January 7.

Six local police units and the police Air Wing conducted a search of the Woods Point area but were unable to locate him.

Mr Ninnis contacted his family this morning after the public appeal was made.