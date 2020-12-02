Fears for thousands of Victorian students who have missed life-saving vaccines

Thousands of Victorian students have missed vital, life-saving vaccinations because of the COVID-19 lockdowns forcing schools to operate remotely.

With schools shut for much of the year, students missed out on immunisation programs for such conditions as cervical cancer and meningococcal disease.

There are also fears of a measles outbreak as Australia slowly starts to re-open its borders .

Parents are now being urged get their children to a doctor to get the shots they missed out on this year.