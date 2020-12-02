3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Fears for thousands of Victorian..

Fears for thousands of Victorian students who have missed life-saving vaccines

5 hours ago
3AW News
Article image for Fears for thousands of Victorian students who have missed life-saving vaccines

Thousands of Victorian students have missed vital, life-saving vaccinations because of the COVID-19 lockdowns forcing schools to operate remotely.

With schools shut for much of the year, students missed out on immunisation programs for such conditions as cervical cancer and meningococcal disease.

There are also fears of a measles outbreak as Australia slowly starts to re-open its borders .

Parents are now being urged get their children to a doctor to get the shots they missed out on this year.

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332