Missing Mount Buffalo hikers found alive and well

Missing hikers Trevor Salvado, 60, and Jacinta Bohan, 58, have been found safe and well at Buffalo River.

Police say the pair were located by a kayaker at around 11.10am this morning, near Buffalo River Road.

The pair have been taken to hospital for observation but they are believed to be in good health.

The experienced bushwalkers, who disappeared on Friday, spent four nights in the bush.

The couple set out on 3 hour hike at Reservoir Track on Mount Buffalo at about 12.30pm on Friday, but did not return. Their car was located the following day near Reservoir Track.

Victoria Police threw all available resources into the search for the couple.

Inspector Kerrie Hicks told Heidi Murphy that there were more than 150 rescuers out searching for the pair prior to their rescue this morning.