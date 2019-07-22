Search for man missing in Victoria’s Alpine region ramps up

There are fears for the welfare of Ferntree Gully man, Jeremy Boyden, who went missing near Dargo three days ago.

Police have ramped up their search for the missing man in the hopes of locating him before weather conditions worsen tonight.

The 23-year-old man was prospecting for gold with his father in the Wongungarra area on Friday, when they had a minor disagreement.

Mr Boyden took off into the bush with his dog.

He was last seen on Dargo High Plains Road, near Bicentennial track, north of Dargo at about 5pm.

Sixty people, including police, the SES and Bush Search and Rescue, have been searching for him since 8am.

The missing man was last seen wearing a green and gold jumper, blue tracksuit pants, and one runner.

His family have concerns for his welfare due to the length of time he’s been missing.

Investigators also believe Mr Boyden is accompanied by a white and brown Jack Russell.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sale Police Station on 03 5142 2200.