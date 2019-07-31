Fears grow for man missing in strange circumstances near Mount Buller

Fears are growing for the wellbeing of a Sandhurst who has been missing in Victoria’s high country since Tuesday.

Conrad Whitlock was last seen at his home in White Water Court at around 11.30pm on Monday.

The 72-year-old’s white BMW was found on Tuesday near Mount Buller, with the keys in the ignition and his mobile phone inside.

His vehicle passed through the ski resort gates at around 6am on Tuesday morning.

Conrad is not known to visit Mount Buller, so his actions have investigators stumped.

“Why he would travel to Mount Buller without letting anybody else know, without telling his wife, that’s what remains a mystery for us at the moment,” Police Inspector Dave Ryan told 3AW’s Ross and John.

Temperatures near the ski fields dropped below zero overnight, increasing concerns for Conrad’s wellbeing.

The search for the missing Sandhurst man recommenced at 8am this morning.

Police, SES and Bush Search and Rescue are combing the area near where his vehicle was found.

Conrad is 170cm tall with a slim build and grey hair.

Police are appealing for anyone who drove between Mount Buller and Mansfield on Tuesday morning, and who has dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone who has seen Conrad or may have information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Mansfield Police Station on 5775 2555.