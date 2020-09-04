Fears hayfever sufferers may dismiss COVID-19 symptoms as allergies

Hayfever sufferers are being warned against dismissing possible COVID-19 symptoms as their annual allergy.

Spring is upon us, which means sneezing, coughing and runny noses for some people.

Allergy experts are pleading with people to get tested, just to be sure.

“The message this year is that if you do have symptoms that could be COVID, at this stage we want you to get a swab and be careful until you get those results,” Dr Celia Zubrinich, Allergy and Respiratory physician at The Alfred, told Tom Elliott.

