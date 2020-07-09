3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Fears lives may be at risk with border bridge under ‘lock and key’

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Murray River residents are worried lives may be at risk due to the border closure between Victoria and NSW.

Lachy called Neil Mitchell from Gonn on Thursday.

He says the bridge between Gonn and Murrabit has been blocked off with barricades and lock and key.

He says the next river crossing is several kilometres away.

“They’re telling me the ambulance has a key, but there’s barricades in place and gates that are shut,” he explained.

“There’s a delay in place for an ambulance.

“So the ambulance driver is going to have to hop out, throw barricades off the road and open one gate, get the key out, un-padlock the next gate and then throw more barricades out of the road to get to hospital.”

Click PLAY below to hear him explain

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332