Fears lives may be at risk with border bridge under ‘lock and key’

Murray River residents are worried lives may be at risk due to the border closure between Victoria and NSW.

Lachy called Neil Mitchell from Gonn on Thursday.

He says the bridge between Gonn and Murrabit has been blocked off with barricades and lock and key.

He says the next river crossing is several kilometres away.

“They’re telling me the ambulance has a key, but there’s barricades in place and gates that are shut,” he explained.

“There’s a delay in place for an ambulance.

“So the ambulance driver is going to have to hop out, throw barricades off the road and open one gate, get the key out, un-padlock the next gate and then throw more barricades out of the road to get to hospital.”

