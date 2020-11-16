Fears Australians still aren’t taking drink-driving seriously

New research has found more than one third of Australians still choose to drink when they know they will be driving.

The research was carried out by Sans Drinks.

CEO and Founder of Australian Road Safety Foundation, Russell White, told Dee Dee Dunleavy Australia still had a long way to go to change the community’s culture and attitude towards alcohol.

“We need to change the general social fabric when it comes to drink diving,” he said.

“There is still a significant number of people who choose to roll that dice when it comes to getting behind the wheel.”

