Fed-up locals tell of noisy hoons keeping south-east suburbs awake

Residents in Melbourne’s south-east are furious after again being woken by hoon drivers overnight.

They say the Princes Highway at Oakleigh East and Springvale was turned into an illegal drag strip, with dozens of moronic revheads driving dangerously.

“There was a wave of tremendous noise and speeding cars,” listener George told 3AW Mornings.

“It normally happens every Friday night.”

Neil Mitchell first raised the issue earlier this year, but the coronavirus restrictions resulted in a short-term reprieve.

Now they’re back and locals want action.

Click PLAY below to hear the full account from fed-up locals