Fed-up police sick of dealing with ‘bat s*** crazy’ Victorians
A senior member of Victoria Police has expressed his frustration at “bat shit crazy” people who deliberate thumb their nose at the state’s COVID-19 rules and peddle dangerous conspiracy theories.
It comes after a 76-year-old Windsor man was arrested and charged with “incitement” ahead of a planned anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne’s CBD.
Almost 50 fines have been issued this week as anti-lockdown protesters rally at Dandenong.
A frustrated Assistant Commissioner, Luke Cornelius, told media on Friday that police were sick of dealing with “so-called sovereign citizens” and “tin-foil hat” brigade who are against masks, against vaccinations and believe 5G causes coronavirus.
“It’s just crazy,” he said.
“It’s bat shit crazy nonsense.”
“It’s just crazy. It’s bat shit crazy nonsense.” – Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius in response to next weekend’s anti-lockdown protest.
A 76-year-old Windsor man was arrested and charged with incitement this morning. He’s since been bailed. @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/Vztr1w0K1V
— Julian Price (@julianprice_) August 28, 2020