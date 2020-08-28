Fed-up police sick of dealing with ‘bat s*** crazy’ Victorians

A senior member of Victoria Police has expressed his frustration at “bat shit crazy” people who deliberate thumb their nose at the state’s COVID-19 rules and peddle dangerous conspiracy theories.

It comes after a 76-year-old Windsor man was arrested and charged with “incitement” ahead of a planned anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne’s CBD.

Almost 50 fines have been issued this week as anti-lockdown protesters rally at Dandenong.

A frustrated Assistant Commissioner, Luke Cornelius, told media on Friday that police were sick of dealing with “so-called sovereign citizens” and “tin-foil hat” brigade who are against masks, against vaccinations and believe 5G causes coronavirus.

“It’s just crazy,” he said.

“It’s bat shit crazy nonsense.”