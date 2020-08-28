3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Fed-up police sick of dealing with ‘bat s*** crazy’ Victorians

1 hour ago
3aw news

A senior member of Victoria Police has expressed his frustration at “bat shit crazy” people who deliberate thumb their nose at the state’s COVID-19 rules and peddle dangerous conspiracy theories.

It comes after a 76-year-old Windsor man was arrested and charged with “incitement” ahead of a planned anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne’s CBD.

Almost 50 fines have been issued this week as anti-lockdown protesters rally at Dandenong.

A frustrated Assistant Commissioner, Luke Cornelius, told media on Friday that police were sick of dealing with “so-called sovereign citizens” and “tin-foil hat” brigade who are against masks, against vaccinations and believe 5G causes coronavirus.

“It’s just crazy,” he said.

“It’s bat shit crazy nonsense.”

3aw news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332