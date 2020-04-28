‘Stop it!’: Fed up top roads cop slams ‘shameful’ driving during lockdown

Victoria’s top roads cop has made a frustrated plea to Victorians to take care on the roads, after a spate of reckless driving incidents during coronavirus lockdown.

Assistant Commissioner for Road Policing, Libby Murphy, slammed irresponsible driver behaviour in recent weeks.

“It is absolutely shameful that people are taking advantage of roads that have less volume of traffic on them,” she told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“Just stop it!”

Her calls come after a series of incidents of reckless driving on the roads.

Two people were airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a collision on the Princes Highway at Drouin East overnight, after a 4WD heading east in the west-bound lanes hit a ute head on.

Meanwhile, yesterday afternoon two people were arrested after driving at 150km/h in the emergency lane on the Monash Freeway at Narre Warren.

Ms Murphy said reckless driving has become a bigger issue since lockdown began.

“If you look at our enforcement per ratio of people on the road, we estimated there was 40 per cent less traffic but we certainly didn’t have 40 per cent less enforcement through infringement notices or through charges, so to me that’s really concerning,” she said.

“People are not listening.

“With the tragic events of the last week surely people should understand what things can do.

“When people go to put their foot on the accelerator, they go to go faster, turn your mind to the fact that people will die as a result of what you do.”

