The federal minister for energy has taken a stab at the City of Yarra council over its bid to ban new gas connections in its municipality.

Angus Taylor said not only was the proposal unpractical, it would undoubtedly drive up prices.

“Yarra Council truly are barbeque stoppers, quite literally, aren’t they,” he said.

“The irony is gas is a really effective way to bring down emissions.”

Press PLAY below to hear him explain how