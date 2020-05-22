Federal minister admits ‘concerns’ over Victoria’s relationship with China

The Federal Minister for Population, Cities and Urban Infrastructure admits he’s “got concerns” about Victoria’s relationship with China.

Alan Tudge told Neil Mitchell he was “pretty disappointed” with Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas after he said the federal government was directly to blame for China’s 80 per cent tariff hit on Australia’s barley farmers.

Speaking with Neil Mitchell, Mr Tudge said he had no issue with states dealing with China.

“(But) we’ve certainly got concerns in terms of them signing up to the Belt and Road Initiative,” he said.

“It’s something we didn’t support at federal level.

“They have to answer that question as to why they did and why they’re the only state that did it.”

