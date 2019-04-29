Federal Government announces cash splash on train station car parks

The federal government has promised to spend $300 million on 13,000 new carparks at 30 train stations if it is re-elected this year.

That’s $29,500 per space.

But Alan Tudge says they’ll be worth every cent.

“They’ll last a very long time and make people’s lives so much easier,” the minister for cities and urban infrastructure told 3AW Mornings.

He said the spaces would be on top of the 11,000 new spaces at 17 stations the state Labor government has promised.

They’re spending $150 million on their project.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings