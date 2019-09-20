Federal government to force councils to hold citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day

Image: Stefan Postles

Councils will be forced to hold citizenship ceremonies on January 26 under new federal government rules.

The move comes as a push back after dozens of councils cancelled their Australia Day celebrations, and citizenship ceremonies on the day, out of respect for Indigenous Australians.

If councils refuse to hold citizenship ceremonies on the day, they won’t be allowed to hold them at all.

Immigration Minister David Coleman said councils who refuse to hold ceremonies on January 26 are letting their communities down.

“It’s not fair for certain councils to seek to deny new citizens that opportunity,” he told 3AW’s Tom Elliott.

“Australia Day is not a trivial thing, Australia Day is really important.

“We won’t be allowing people to politicise citizenship ceremonies.”

In areas where council’s refuse to hold ceremonies on Australia Day, ceremonies will be held by the federal government.

