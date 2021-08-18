Federal mental health adviser’s warning as lockdowns hit teens hard

Repeated lockdowns are hitting teenagers the hardest, and they need help cope, the federal government’s mental health adviser has warned.

CEO of the National Mental Health Commission, Christine Morgan, says while it’s not possible to “actually take that pressure off” during lockdown, there are steps parents can take to help.

“I think what we actually have to do is actually get alongside our kids and start to help them talk about the way it’s impacting them, give them the language and make them realise they can reach out for some help and support,” she told Ross and Russel.

“We’ve got to help our young people see that it’s actually okay to not be feeling okay, to be feeling stressed, but you need to reach out and do something about it.

“Particularly our teenagers are really coming up with sustained rate of increased psychological distress so we are concerned about the impact this is having long-term on young people.”

