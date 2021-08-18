3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Federal mental health adviser’s..

Federal mental health adviser’s warning as lockdowns hit teens hard

2 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Federal mental health adviser’s warning as lockdowns hit teens hard

Repeated lockdowns are hitting teenagers the hardest, and they need help cope, the federal government’s mental health adviser has warned.

CEO of the National Mental Health Commission, Christine Morgan, says while it’s not possible to “actually take that pressure off” during lockdown, there are steps parents can take to help.

“I think what we actually have to do is actually get alongside our kids and start to help them talk about the way it’s impacting them, give them the language and make them realise they can reach out for some help and support,” she told Ross and Russel.

“We’ve got to help our young people see that it’s actually okay to not be feeling okay, to be feeling stressed, but you need to reach out and do something about it.

“Particularly our teenagers are really coming up with sustained rate of increased psychological distress so we are concerned about the impact this is having long-term on young people.”

Press PLAY below to hear more on how to help teenagers who are struggling

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332