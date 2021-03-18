3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Federal Minister says the Andrews..

Federal Minister says the Andrews government must order public servants back into the office

7 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Federal Minister says the Andrews government must order public servants back into the office

A Federal Minister says the Victorian government must order public servants back into the office.

Federal Minister for Tourism, Trade and Investment, Dan Tehan, says it’s the only way many CBD businesses will survive.

“If we can have 50,000 at the ‘G last night … it’s time for us to get all workers back to the CBD,” he told Ross Stevenson.

“The state government could show real leadership by leading the way and saying ‘Right, we’re going to get all public servants back to work’.

“I’m not quite sure why they haven’t.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332