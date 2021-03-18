Federal Minister says the Andrews government must order public servants back into the office

A Federal Minister says the Victorian government must order public servants back into the office.

Federal Minister for Tourism, Trade and Investment, Dan Tehan, says it’s the only way many CBD businesses will survive.

“If we can have 50,000 at the ‘G last night … it’s time for us to get all workers back to the CBD,” he told Ross Stevenson.

“The state government could show real leadership by leading the way and saying ‘Right, we’re going to get all public servants back to work’.

“I’m not quite sure why they haven’t.”

