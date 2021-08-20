Federal Treasurer clarifies comments about assistance packages once vaccination targets are met

The federal treasurer has clarified claims the federal government won’t provide the same financial assistance to states who go into lockdown once Australia’s vaccination rate hits 70 and 80 per cent.

Josh Frydenberg told Neil Mitchell the point was to ensure there was no “incentive” for state governments to make that call.

“We are focusing and working towards getting that vaccination rate consistent with the Doherty modelling of 70 and 80 per cent,” he said.

“They say, when we get to that rate – in their words – stringent lockdowns are unlikely, the transmissibility of the virus reduces and the number of people who are going to get serious illness also reduces.

“We are focused on getting to that target and not creating any incentives after we get to those targets to have lockdowns because people, I think, are really over lockdowns.

“They understand why they’re being done, but they need hope for the future.”

