Federal Treasurer ‘concerned’ with Victoria’s population exodus

Figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics have revealed the toll of multiple lockdowns on Victoria’s population.

A whopping 12,737 Victorians fled the state last year with Queensland the biggest benefactor, gaining 30,000 residents.

The figures also showed Victoria’s total population growth at just 700, significantly down on last years growth of 122,200.

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says the figures are concerning.

“What concerns me is we lose younger people out of Victoria who look for job opportunities elsewhere,” he told Neil Mitchell on 3AW Mornings.

“They’re the next generation of not just workers but also innovators, and business creators, and employers themselves.”

