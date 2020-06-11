3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Female paramedic in hospital following..

Female paramedic in hospital following nasty assault

4 hours ago
red hot tip confirmed

A patient has allegedly turned on the paramedics trying to help him at Shepparton this morning.

The man allegedly shoved a female paramedic, leaving her with a dislocated shoulder before chasing both of them back to the ambulance.

Ambulance Union secretary Danny Hill said police were called.

The paramedic remains in hospital.

red hot tip confirmed
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332