Female paramedic in hospital following nasty assault
A patient has allegedly turned on the paramedics trying to help him at Shepparton this morning.
The man allegedly shoved a female paramedic, leaving her with a dislocated shoulder before chasing both of them back to the ambulance.
Ambulance Union secretary Danny Hill said police were called.
The paramedic remains in hospital.
Disturbing to hear of another assault against paramedics overnight. Our members are there to help and don't deserve to be victim of such a low act. #itsneverok
— Danny Hill (@DannyHill_VAU) June 11, 2020