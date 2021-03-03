3AW
Massive fire destroys two factories in Melbourne’s south-east

10 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Massive fire destroys two factories in Melbourne’s south-east

Two adjoining factories have been gutted in a huge fire at Cheltenham.

Fire crews were called to the fire on the corner of Age and Herald streets just after 12.40am.

More than seventy fire fighters battled the blaze in two adjoining factories from both the land and air.

Some of the external factory walls collapsed.

The blaze took more than three hours to bring under control.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

An advice message has been issued for Bentleigh East, Cheltenham, Clarinda, Heatherton, Highett, Moorabbin, Moorabbin East, Oakleigh South.

Smoke is visible from nearby roads and communities.

Image: 9News

