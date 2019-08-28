Advertisement
Ferrari launches one of the world’s fastest cars
Ferrari has launched its highly anticipated car which is being hailed as one of the fastest machines in the world.
The Twin-Turbocharged F8 Tributo will replace the 488 GTB and promises to reach 100km/h in 2.9 seconds.
Ferrari Australasia CEO Herbert Appleroth tells Ross Greenwood there have been orders put in over the last several years in anticipation of the release.
“We’re in a very fortunate situation, finding fantastic market conditions and year on year record sales, and this year is certainly proving the same.”
