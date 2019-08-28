Ferrari launches one of the world’s fastest cars

Ferrari has launched its highly anticipated car which is being hailed as one of the fastest machines in the world.

The Twin-Turbocharged F8 Tributo will replace the 488 GTB and promises to reach 100km/h in 2.9 seconds.

Ferrari Australasia CEO Herbert Appleroth tells Ross Greenwood there have been orders put in over the last several years in anticipation of the release.

“We’re in a very fortunate situation, finding fantastic market conditions and year on year record sales, and this year is certainly proving the same.”

