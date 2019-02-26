‘Fierce’ competition not a worry, Caltex to give back $260m

Caltex will give back $260 million to shareholders, after a rise in its share price.

The fuel giant released its full-year profit revealing a five per cent increase in share prices despite a 12 per cent profit loss from the previous year.

Caltex CEO Julian Segal tells Ross Greenwood although there’s competition in the market, it’s not a top priority.

“The competition has always been fierce.

“We’re not trying to lessen the competition, all that we are doing is becoming better at offering more to the customer.”

