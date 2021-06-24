Fifteen exposure sites listed after two positive COVID-19 cases in Melbourne
Fifteen new exposure sites were added to the Victorian Health Department’s website overnight.
It comes after two new positive COVID-19 cases were recorded.
An Oakleigh man who travelled to Sydney when it was a green zone, and returned home on Sunday, yesterday returned a positive test. One of his colleagues, a worker at a Sandringham dry cleaner has also tested positive.
The case who travelled to Sydney used public transport to travel from the airport to Oakleigh.
He arrived on Jetstar flight JQ523 on June 20. The flight has been identified as a Tier 1 exposure zone and everyone on board has been ordered to isolate for 14 days.
Sandringham Dry Cleaners, the man’s workplace, has also been identified as a Tier 1 zone from 9am to 4pm on Monday, June 21, from 10am to 3pm on Tuesday, June 22 and from 7.30am to 5.30pm on Wednesday, June 23.
EXPOSURE SITES:
- TIER 1: Jetstar Flight JQ523 – SYD to MEL – June 20 between 5.30pm and 7.05pm
- TIER 1: Sandringham Dry Cleaners on Bay Rd – 9am to 4pm June 21, 10am to 3pm June 22, 7.30am to 5.30pm June 23.
- TIER 2: Terminal 4, Melbourne Airport (all public areas) – June 20 between 6.55pm and 7.40pm
- TIER 2: PTV 901 bus,Melbourne Airport/Grants Rd to Broadmeadows Station/Pascoe Vale Rd (Broadmeadows) – June 20 between 7.43pm and 7.55pm
- TIER 2: Coles Oakleigh Central – June 20 between 9.15pm and 9.45pm
- TIER 2: Yang Yang Asian Grocery, Forest Hill Chase Shopping Centre – June 22 between 12.40pm and 1.20pm
- TIER 2: Colonial Fruit Company, Forest Hill Chase Shopping Centre – June 22 between 12.30pm and 1.10pm
- TIER 2: Autograph, Forest Hill Chase Shopping Centre – June 22 between 11.50am and 1pm
- TIER 2: Woolworths Burwood East in Burwood Heights Shopping Centre – June 21 between 5.30pm and 6.15pm
- TIER 2: Black Rock Convenience Store – June 23 between 10am and 10.30am + between 5.05pm and 5.20pm
- TIER 2: Metro Train (outbound), Flinders St Station to Oakleigh Station – June 20 between 8.52pm and 9.15pm
- TIER 2: Metro Train (inbound), Broadmeadows Station to Flinders St Station – June 20 between 8.15pm and 8.38pm
- TIER 3: Oakleigh Train Station – June 20 between 8.15pm and 8.38pm
- TIER 3: Flinders St Train Station – June 20 between 8.38pm and 8.52pm
- TIER 3: Broadmeadows Train Station – June 20 between 7.55pm and 8.15pm