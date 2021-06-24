Fifteen exposure sites listed after two positive COVID-19 cases in Melbourne

Fifteen new exposure sites were added to the Victorian Health Department’s website overnight.

It comes after two new positive COVID-19 cases were recorded.

An Oakleigh man who travelled to Sydney when it was a green zone, and returned home on Sunday, yesterday returned a positive test. One of his colleagues, a worker at a Sandringham dry cleaner has also tested positive.

The case who travelled to Sydney used public transport to travel from the airport to Oakleigh.

He arrived on Jetstar flight JQ523 on June 20. The flight has been identified as a Tier 1 exposure zone and everyone on board has been ordered to isolate for 14 days.

Sandringham Dry Cleaners, the man’s workplace, has also been identified as a Tier 1 zone from 9am to 4pm on Monday, June 21, from 10am to 3pm on Tuesday, June 22 and from 7.30am to 5.30pm on Wednesday, June 23.

EXPOSURE SITES: