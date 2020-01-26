Fifth case of deadly coronavirus detected in Australia

A fifth suspected case of the deadly SARS-like coronavirus has been detected in Australia.

Four people in New South Wales, and one in Mebourne, are confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The deadly virus has killed 56 people in China, and more than 2000 people have been infected.

The virus presents similarly to the common cold when in its early stages. Fever, sore throat, coughing and shortness of breath are symptoms.

All travel out of the Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, has been halted.

But the number of cases in Australia could surge, with 43 flights arriving from China into Australia in the last 24 hours.

There are fears the virus may spread more readily than first anticipated.

“There’s some information from China that … people who are going to be sick, several days before they become ill, may be able to transmit this virus,” Dr William Shaffner, professor of Preventative Medicine and Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Centre told 3AW’s Ross and John.

“If true it would make this virus more difficult to control.”

There are also concerns as many as a hundred Australian children are trapped in the Wuhan region.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne says the Australian government is in negotiations with Chinese officials to determine if it is possible to airlift Australians out of the affected area.

“If we are able to support Australians to travel, if they wish to leave, then we would like to do that,” she told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

The Australian government does not have reliable figures on how many citizens are stranded in Hubei province, complicating efforts to evacuate them.

“We don’t have a definitive number on the number of Australians in Wuhan or in Hubei province, because it will include a significant number of dual nationals, some of who may not have travelled on Australian passports,” Ms Payne said.

Australians who believe they have family in the affect area, or any Australians who are in the area, are encouraged to contact the consular emergency line on 1300 555 135 (in Australia) or +61 2 6261 3305 (overseas).

All passengers arriving in Australia from China are now being met by biosecurity staff and health officials at the airport.

Jenna is an Australian citizen who is trapped in Wuhan with her daughters, who were visiting family for Chinese New Year, but she says she feels safe.

“If I didn’t know how to protect myself or prevent ourselves from the possibility I would feel panicked,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“Stay away from crowds, its as simple as that.”

Jenna also called for equipment to help medical professionals.

“We really have a big shortage of medical supplies, in particular the N95 mask” she said.

