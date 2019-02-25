Fifth person charged over St Kilda police attack

Another man has been charged over the brutal attack on two police officers in St Kilda.

The St Kilda man, 26, was arrested in Prahan yesterday afternoon.

He has now been charged with two counts of assault police officer, violent disorder, affray, two counts of intentionally cause injury and assault by kicking.

The man will face court later today.

He’s the fifth person charged over the assault on two police officers on Fitzroy Street early on Sunday morning.

His four co-accused all faced court yesterday.

25-year-old child care worker and mother Kayla Potts (pictured above in a white jumper as she left court) was released on bail.

Her fiance, Jack Houldcroft, and brother Trent Potts, spent the night in custody, along with 38-year-old Frankston man, Phillip O’Donnell.