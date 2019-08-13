‘We didn’t even think twice’: Man who restrained Sydney knifeman says he’d do it again

Image: Nine News

The civilians who took on a knife-wielding attacker in Sydney yesterday have been lauded as heroes.

The four men restrained the attacker with chairs and a milk crate, ending a stabbing spree which killed one woman and hospitalised another.

Paul O’Shaughnessy, one of the men who chased the knife-wielding man, said he “didn’t even think twice” about following him.

“My brother went to the window. He could see that this guy wielding a knife and putting everybody in the public in danger,” he told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“We just ran after him.

“We went out because we are physically fit guys, and there are going to be kids on the streets, there’s going to be mums, and even men that may not necessarily be as physical as us.

“We ended up pinning this guy down until the cops came.”

Mr O’Shaughnessy said finding out the attacker is mentally unwell has changed his thoughts on the attack.

“I’ve just got nothing but empathy for the situation, for his family, for the victim’s family,” he said.

Self defence and martial arts teacher, Daniel Jones, says he’s not surprised the public are taking on criminals.

It was only a matter of time before people were going to start fighting back,” he told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“We’re unfortunately seeing more and more incidents happening in Australia and throughout the world.

“It’s only natural that eventually people are going to want to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”

But Mr Jones warned there are many risks involved in intervening.

“Even if you’re well trained, if you’ve got a committed attacker the chances of you walking out without being harmed yourself are always going to be pretty low,” he said.

“Most times you confront someone with a knife you should expect to bleed.”

